Michael Brown Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A federal judge on Tuesday approved the secret settlement of a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown against the City of Ferguson, Missouri, and former officer Darren Wilson, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Wilson shot and killed the unarmed 18-year-old Brown during an altercation in 2014, sparking global protests against the use of excessive force by police against people of color.
U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber approved the settlement for an undisclosed amount that was deemed “fair and reasonable” compensation in the wrongful death suit filed by Lezley McSpadden and Michael Brown Sr. Webber ordered the agreement sealed under Missouri’s “Sunshine Law,” saying that the agreement could put the safety of Brown’s family in jeopardy, writes the Post-Dispatch. But Post-Dispatch reported on Monday that the settlement would be less than $3 million.
McSpadden and Brown Sr.’s suit, which was also filed against former Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson, said a culture of “pervasive hostility” toward Blacks on the mostly White police force led to the death of their son in the predominantly Black suburb of St. Louis on Aug. 9, 2014. The lawsuit accuses Wilson of using excessive force, a claim that was denied by the city of Ferguson, Jackson and Wilson.
2014: Michael Brown's lifeless body was left in the streets of Ferguson for more than four hours after he was killed by Officer Darren Wilson on August 9.
2015: Tyrone Harris, 18, was shot in Ferguson Sunday night by police for allegedly attacking them with a firearm. He remains in critical condition and is facing four charges of first-degree assault on law enforcement, five counts of armed criminal action, and one count of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle.
2014: Unrest in Ferguson plagued the city after police officers clashed with protesters.
2015: Police stand to maintain the crowd after shots rang out on the anniversary of Mike Brown's death.
2014: An unarmed protester was approached by police during protests in Ferguson. The image became one of the most memorable of the city's uprising.
2015: A woman stands before police with her hands up in the air.
2014: After the shooting of Mike Brown and the death of Eric Garner, unrest continued to rise in Ferguson. After it was determined that Darren Wilson would not be indicted in the fatal shooting of the teen, protesters took to the streets.
2015: Since the death of Brown, over 100 men, women, and children of color have been killed by police. Worldwide protests have continued advocating for better training for police officers.
2014: A woman hit with pepper spray is doused with milk. Ferguson police issued curfews for protesters after incidents of arson and looting occurred during peaceful protests in the city.
2015: A year later, protesters say they too were hit with tear gas while protesting in the streets.
2014: The National Guard was called into Ferguson to "control" protests.
2015: A teen is caught in the crossfire during a shooting that took place in Ferguson on the anniversary of Mike Brown's death.
2015: St. Louis police with army gear arrive in Ferguson Sunday night.
