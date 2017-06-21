Northland proposed Routing Workshops start now

The Detroit Department of Transportation and the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation are starting the second phase of outreach for Northland relocation plans with a series of workshops starting tomorrow. These will be working meetings where options will be discussed that were developed from the informal open houses held last month.

These workshops will be followed with Public Hearings coming later this summer.

When and Where:

Thursday, June 22, 2017

6:30pm – 7:45pm

16001 W. Nine Mile Rd.

Southfield, MI 48075

Fisher Auditorium

(Please use the Providence Medical Building entrance)

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

10:00am – 11:30am

Rosa Parks Transit Center

1310 Cass Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

6:30-7:45pm

Oakland Community College

(Southfield Campus)

22322 Rutland Dr.

Southfield, MI 48075

Thursday, June 29, 2017

6:30-7:45pm

Northwest Activities Center

18100 Meyers Rd.

Detroit, MI 48235

