Two pathways to success

Hello, my name is Kimberly Williamson – I am the owner of Simply Well Communities, LLC (SWC) – whose mission is to creating spaces that inspire health, beauty, and wellness. Anybody who knows me would know that I am resistant to communicating through media, don’t get me wrong I think the media has its place but I am just more comfortable with face to face conversations but times have changed so I must adjust. Let me first give you some context.

Recently, I made a business decision to acquire a property located at 469 Brainard that until recently was zoned for residential use but is now zoned as a Special District property allowing for a mix of commercial and residential development. According to the records this plot of land had been owned by the Archdiocese of Detroit since 1969. Operated by St Patrick’s Catholic Parish which closed a few years ago. During its history, it was utilized as a park for various church and community activities. I could go on into the facts of public record regarding, title, laws and such but I won’t as facts have done little to quiet the anxiety, fear, and feelings of loss some our experiencing.

This response is not about slinging mud against those who are leading the campaign against any future development of this property. I can empathize to a degree with their angst. We have all had that feeling of not being in control of what is happening in our lives. I would go on to say that those involved may feel they are simply handling their business by any means necessary and are not directly responsible for the assault on me or my family’s character or intelligence. That’s okay.

What I hope to accomplish is to share some of the tactics that are employed time and time again when businesses and/or individuals attempt to accomplish their goals by any means necessary. Let me be clear what I am about to share is strictly my opinion based on the tactics I have observed. And yes some of it is written from a satirical voice.

My intent is for you to one understand some of who I am and my company’s mission. This of course is unusual as we are taught that business is business and personal is personal and never the two shall meet. I too would like for this to be true but now I would very much question that premise as it seems to me business is very personal.

What is listed below is the course some choose to follow and point of note although I am directly speaking to dynamics surrounding one of my latest business decisions I have observed these tactics in countless scenarios and relationships.

Tactic 1 –Threaten

Threatening can take many forms both covert and overt. In my case, I was threatened with lawsuits, going to powers that be in the city – City Council, Mayor’s office, the Press, etc. to cast a shadow on the deal and imply underhanded insider corruption. Now some of these threats have been made good on and they have caused the negative push back against me and my family they were designed to. It’s uncomfortable to be sure – it has taken what is business and made it personal. However, it has not served to change the truth. This tatic It is not designed to change the truth but only to distract from it.

Tactic 2 – Lie

I believe that all lies are formulated from truth otherwise they would be unbelievable to start. So first the truth gets embellished for the sake of strengthening the argument. Next omissions are made of elements of the truth that may detract from or contradict the point you wish to make. After this it is off to the races now you start to tell anyone and everyone as loud as you can what has rapidly deteriorated into a lie. And guess what some start to believe it even worse (in my opionion) you start to believe yourself.

Tactic 3 – Imply incompetence – surely whoever is on the other side of what you want is not capable, smart enough, creditable enough, rich enough, poor enough, black enough, white enough, enough _____ enough! It is impossible they cannot have the tools or wherewithal to do what they said they would do. In fact, you might just helping them to avoid failure.

Tactic 4 – Bully

Apply pressure and create an emotional response. Sling personal insults on your opponent’s character and intelligence – paint them as outsiders, call them names, primarily just paint them as different. Different equals not good.

Tactic 5 – Make it political –This will get things moving in the direction you want for sure. The powers that be can apply the pressure you can’t. After all, the government serves at our pleasure and should do what you want.

Tactic 6 – This is the trump card …Play the victim. Tell everyone you can that you are being picked on, your opponent is taking advantage of you and you want justice which is only fair. Many will be quick to jump to your rescue without question because everyone has been a legitimate victim at some time. So stir up that pain and provide an outlet.

Tactic 7 – Divide – at the end of the day the goal is to promote division and promote conflict. This will undermine or at the very least impede progress.

So there you have it one pathway to success. In my opinion is a strategy based on competition and win-lose. Sadly, more business and relationships are built and operated under such dynamics then we would like to admit. Unharnessed competition, bullying, and division is distracting and feeds mistrust. This has been the Achilles heel of our race, our city, our world really. Let’s not get bogged down in the minutia where no progress can be made during a time of golden opportunities. I believe that it really does take working together with a diverse group of people, backgrounds, education levels (academic and real world education) and disciplines to accomplish anything great and lasting.

With the help of too many to name, I have built Simply Well Communities on a foundation of win-win, collaboration, and community design. Where people of different backgrounds, experiences, and disciplines come together to offer answers to real life issues that touch us all. We are all a part of the human condition. All of us whether we are aware of it or not are touched by problems that seem too large to conquer. Poverty, crime, illness, on and on. Simply Well Communities is an attempt to tackle one large problem that effects everyone – no matter your income, race, education, or background. I don’t know a single person who has not suffered directly or witnessed a family member suffer from some physical or mental health issue. It could be cancer, heat-disease, obesity, loneliness, depression, addiction, or violence to name a few.

So take a note and LEARN from my experience and observations I hope they can serve you in your endeavors. Lastly, I would caution you to not be lead by emotion it will only serve to make you vulnerable to those who may play by a different set of rules than what I propose as a better recipe for success:

Honor God – for real Keep learning Work hard Maintain integrity Be honest

