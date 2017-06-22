Poverty: a pathway to prison

Studies show a direct link between poverty and a never ending cycle of imprisonment, in which one finds themselves in a constant uphill battle. Psychological and physical effects of childhood, adolescence, and teen impoverishment increase the chances of adult impoverishment, thus leading to a perpetual path to prison. Once released from prison those initial problems resurface and, coupled with fees and fines, keep individuals from progressing, inevitably repeating a cycle of poverty leading to prison again.

