Poverty: a pathway to prison


Detroit Journalism Cooperative
DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 04: Lawrence Payne walks past two abandoned houses on September 4, 2013 in the Six Mile Gratiot neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan. Detroit has an estimated 78,000 abandoned buildings across its 142 square miles. Last month the city declared bankruptcy, the largest municipality to ever do so in the United States. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 179618319

Studies show a direct link between poverty and a never ending cycle of imprisonment, in which one finds themselves in a constant uphill battle. Psychological and physical effects of childhood, adolescence, and teen impoverishment increase the chances of adult impoverishment, thus leading to a perpetual path to prison. Once released from prison those initial problems resurface and, coupled with fees and fines, keep individuals from progressing, inevitably repeating a cycle of poverty leading to prison again.

