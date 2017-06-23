Bishop Edgar Vann stopped at gun point for traffic violation

Driving while black takes on new meaning when one of Detroit’s and the nation’s — most revered and eminent faith leaders is accosted and held at gun point for a minor traffic stop by an errant, overly zealous police officer. African Americans and Americans of all ethnic persuasions have to accept that the racial divide between police and communities or color continues to widen and the relationship between the two is still devolving in a dangerous downward spiral.

Bishop Edgar Vann, prominent pastor of Second Ebenezer, widely celebrated community leader and ironically, a member of the Board of Police Commissioners was stopped by a police officer in front of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center as he left a board meeting last week.

Vann said, the officer issued a citation for running a red light in downtown Detroit — but he said the incident escalated when the officer drew his pistol and placed it against his chest. “When I saw the gun, that was an escalation for me. It made me very uncomfortable. I didn’t think for a simple traffic stop a gun should have been pulled,” said Vann during yesterday’s Board of Commissioners meeting at Public Safety Headquarters. “Does the driver have any rights?”

Vann explained that upon being detained by the Detroit police officer, he immediately rolled down his car windows, took the keys out of the ignition and placed them on the roof of the car.

Assistant Chief Arnold Williams responded to Vann’s inquiry, suggesting that the officer may have believed Vann fit the description of a suspect who had been involved in a violent crime.

“When a police officer gets a description of a person or vehicle who was involved in a violent felony, and someone they stop matches that description, the officer will take steps to ensure their safety,” Williams said.

Vann, a well-respected and widely recognized civic leader, was driving a Rolls Royce and dressed in an expensive business suit. His high public profile and prominence in Detroit’s ecumenical, civic and social circle make it highly unlikely — preposterous even — that this could have been a case of misidentification.

But in light of the recent wave of office involved shootings and killing of blacks during simple traffic stops, there is nothing simple or even justifiable about pointing a gun at a civilian for traffic misdemeanors.

While law enforcement officials defend the actions of police officers, citing the rise in violent offenses against police officers, prompts many to respond with unusual force. “Keep in mind, we’ve had ambushes taking place,” said Williams.

But Commissioner Willie Bell, a former Detroit cop, interjected: “We had just as many officers killed when I was a police officer. But we’ve had serious issues with the Detroit Police Department over the years that need to be addressed.

“We spent 11 years under federal control [a consent decree the city agreed to in order to avoid lawsuits over use of force and poor conditions of confinement],” Bell said. “So this board must deal with these issues,” said Bell adding, “We know this is the reality: African Americans feel like they’re not safe when they encounter the police. Those perceptions are real. They’re out there.”

