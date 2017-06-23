City of Detroit announces street closings for this weekend

The Detroit Department of Public Works is announcing the following street closings: · Merrill Plaisance at Second will be closed completely Jun. 24, 2017 for a special event from 4PM to 8PM. · The Belt Alley between Gratiot and Grand River will be closed completely Jun. 24, 2017 from 5PM to 11PM for a special event. · Woodward between E Jefferson and Park will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 9:45PM to 10:09PM. · Woodward between Park and Witherell will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 9:45PM to 10:09PM. · Griswold between Clifford and Michigan will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 9:45PM to 10:09PM. · Bagley between Cass and Clifford will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 9:45PM to 10:09PM. · Park at Adams will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 6:00PM to 12:00AM for The Ford Fireworks. · Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Downtown Street Eats from 11AM to 2PM. · Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Sports Zone activities from 9AM to 9PM. · Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project. · W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction. · Alley w/o Woodward between W Grand River and Griswold will be closed completely Jun. 23, 2017 through Jun. 26, 2017 for utility installation. · Griswold between State and Grand River will be partially closed from Jun. 24, 2017 through Jun. 26, 2017 for utility installation. · W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through Nov. 15, 2017 for building renovation. · Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for building renovation. · Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained. · Shelby between Grand River and State will be closed completely from now through Sep. 10, 2017 for building construction. · Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Jul. 11, 2017 building façade restoration. · Park between Henry and W Fisher Service Drive will be closed completely from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for parking garage construction. · Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation. · State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation. · Centre between Grand River and Randolph will be closed completely from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction. · Grand River between Centre and Alley w/o Centre will be partially closed from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction. · John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2017 for building construction. · Macomb and E Lafayette at St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for sign removal. · Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for building renovation. · Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction. · Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development. · Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development. · Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development. · John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development. · Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 2, 2017 for mixed use development. · Evergreen between Cambridge and Seven Mile will be partially closed from now through Aug. 8, 2017 for fiber installation. · Holbrook at Caniff will be partially closed from Jun. 23, 2017 through Jul. 3, 2017 for railroad work.