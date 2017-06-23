Sailthru Newsletter Stories
City of Detroit announces street closings for this weekend


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
The Detroit Department of Public Works is announcing the following street closings:

 

·        Merrill Plaisance at Second will be closed completely Jun. 24, 2017 for a special event from 4PM          to 8PM.

·        The Belt Alley between Gratiot and Grand River will be closed completely Jun. 24, 2017 from                5PM to 11PM for a special event.

·        Woodward between E Jefferson and Park will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 9:45PM            to 10:09PM.

·        Woodward between Park and Witherell will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 9:45PM to            10:09PM.

·        Griswold between Clifford and Michigan will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 9:45PM to          10:09PM.

·        Bagley between Cass and Clifford will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 9:45PM to                    10:09PM.

·        Park at Adams will be closed completely Jun. 26, 2017 from 6:00PM to 12:00AM for The Ford               Fireworks. 

·        Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through                   Oct. 30, 2017 for Downtown Street Eats from 11AM to 2PM.

·        Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through                  Oct. 30, 2017 for Sports Zone activities from 9AM to 9PM.

·        Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until          further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

·        W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018          for building construction.

·        Alley w/o Woodward between W Grand River and Griswold will be closed completely Jun. 23,              2017 through Jun. 26, 2017 for utility installation.

·       Griswold between State and Grand River will be partially closed from Jun. 24, 2017 through Jun.           26, 2017 for utility installation.

·       W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through Nov. 15,               2017 for building renovation.

·       Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for               building renovation.

·       Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed         from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation.  However, one lane in each direction will             be maintained.

·       Shelby between Grand River and State will be closed completely from now through Sep. 10,                 2017 for building construction.

·       Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Jul. 11,           2017 building façade restoration.

·       Park between Henry and W Fisher Service Drive will be closed completely from now through                 Sep. 13, 2017 for parking garage construction.

·       Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for             building renovation.

·       State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for         building renovation.

·       Centre between Grand River and Randolph will be closed completely from now through Nov. 8,             2017 for building construction.

·       Grand River between Centre and Alley w/o Centre will be partially closed from now through                    Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

·       John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2017              for building construction.

·       Macomb and E Lafayette at St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for           sign removal.

·       Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for            building renovation.

·       Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building                       construction.

·       Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for           mixed use development.

·       Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use                   development.

·       Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019           for mixed use development.

·       John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for         mixed use development.

·       Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 2, 2017 for             mixed use development.

·       Evergreen between Cambridge and Seven Mile will be partially closed from now through Aug. 8,           2017 for fiber installation.

·       Holbrook at Caniff will be partially closed from Jun. 23, 2017 through Jul. 3, 2017 for railroad                 work.

