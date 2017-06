Friday, June 23rd | 6 pm | Joe Louis Arena

HOUR DETROIT’S BEST OF DETROIT PARTY: Come one, come all to Hour Detroit’s marvelous show of wonders! Enjoy the flavors, sounds, and fashions of Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit winners, featuring special performances from masters of the stage, Ben Sharkey and DJ CAPTN20. INFO: http://www.hourdetroit.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: