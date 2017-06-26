Ford Fireworks will dazzle Detroiters tonight

“Detroit! Right Now!!” named as theme for 59th Annual Ford Fireworks

The Ford Fireworks will light up the Detroit’s Riverfront on Monday, June 26 at a new time of 9:55 p.m. with breathtaking views of downtown Detroit and beyond. Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, this popular annual event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

“Each year, we strive to make The Ford Fireworks bigger and better and this year is no exception,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, The Parade Company. “The continued commitment of Ford Motor Company and our many generous partners help to provide a memorable, family friendly experience for the residents of Detroit, our region and the entire state of Michigan. We are thrilled to continue that tradition again this year.”

As a longtime supporter of The Parade Company, Ford Motor Company has served as title sponsor of The Ford Fireworks and presenting sponsor of The Parade Company’s Rooftop Party during The Ford Fireworks since 2013.

“We are proud to again partner with The Parade Company to support one of Detroit’s signature annual events,” said Jim Vella, president, Ford Motor Company Fund and Community Services. “Whether you’re in Hart Plaza, Belle Isle or elsewhere downtown, the Ford Fireworks bring people together to celebrate our country and our community.”

As producers of The Ford Fireworks, The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks Internationale to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. This year’s show themed “Detroit! Right Now!!” will be choreographed again by the world-renowned Patrick Brault, who has years of experience designing pyrotechnic displays including past Olympics celebrations. This year’s theme is a salute to the current excitement and continued progress of our great city today.

As one of The Parade Company’s largest and most popular fundraisers of the year, The Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party offers the best seats in the city to view the fireworks. Guests attending the event will experience live music with Your Generation in Concert rocking the main stage, food by Andiamo, games, giveaways and more for adults and kids alike. To learn more, visit www.theparade.org or call 313-923-7400. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

The Ford Fireworks can be viewed on WDIV-Local 4’s live broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. News/Talk 760 WJR will do a special radio simulcast throughout the event and provide up-to-the-minute traffic and weather information throughout the day. For more information on The Parade Company events, visit www.theparade.org. Follow the event on social media at #fordfireworks.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company, a global automotive industry leader based in Dearborn, Mich., manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. With about 194,000 employees and 66 plants worldwide, the company’s automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln. The company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. For more information regarding Ford and its products worldwide, please visit http://corporate.ford.com.

About The Parade Company

Founded in 1984, The Parade Company is a not-for-profit organization governed by the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation whose board of directors is comprised of key civic and corporate leaders in the greater Detroit region. The Parade Company is celebrating more than 90 years of Parade tradition in Detroit and is committed to funding, creating and executing the best family events in Michigan. The Parade Company staff, board of directors and thousands of parade volunteers work year-round to bring a wide variety of magnificent events to the City of Detroit and the region including region including the Ford Fireworks, Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot, and America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van. Follow The Parade Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

