FEATURED EVENT: Digital Air Soul Presents Jazz Hop Tuesdays Summer Series

Digital Air Soul presents Jazz Hop Tuesdays at Centre Park Bar, located at 1407 Randolph (Downtown Detroit in Harmonie Park). Jazz Hop Tuesdays is a weekly installation of jazz hop fusions, instrumentals, live performances, and jam session. Highlighting musicians and DJʼs who will pay homage to legendary Jazz and Hip Hop artists in a live concert format.

Featuring monthly live performances from BluPhlict (Blue Raspberry of Wu Tang Clan and Konphlict member of the legendary hip-hop group Almighty Dreadnaughtz, Cantaloupe Barley, Dez Andres, Video7, Mike Monford feat. Brandon Williams & Ian Finkelstein, and After Hours

Jazz Hop Tuesdays every Tuesday starting June 27, 2017 through August 29th, 2017 $10 – Centre Park Bar, located at 1407 Randolph (Downtown Detroit in Harmonie Park). Doors open at 7:00PM – Showtime 9:00PM – 10:00PM Jam Session 11:00PM – 12:00AM. Social Media: Facebook/JazzHopTuesdays

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: