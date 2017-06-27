This Weekend… BE SCENE! (6/30-7/2)

Friday, June 30th | 10 pm | Common Pub

HER DETROIT SUMMER PARTY: HER is the largest dating and social networking app for LGBTQ women with over 2 million users in over 55 countries.

By now you’ve probably heard all about the incredible HER parties that have popped up in major cities around the world. Now, the wait is over and HER Detroit is making its debut downtown on June 30th at Common Pub on Cass!

INFO: WWW.EVENTBRITE.COM

