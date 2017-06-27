Two weeks left to enter the $50,000 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest

Applications close Friday, July 14

Entrepreneurs looking for funding to help open a retail storefront have two weeks left to enter the 2017 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest in hopes of winning $50,000 from Comerica Bank. The contest will accept applications until 11:59 p.m., Friday, July 14.

The winning business will take home $50,000 from Comerica Bank and a package of accounting, legal, IT, public relations and counsel from Hatch Detroit and its partners to help open a business in Detroit, Highland Park or Hamtramck.

The top 10 ideas will be introduced to the community for public vote mid-August to determine four finalists. A second public vote will help decide the contest winner. Each of the four finalists will compete in a Hatch Off event competition and pitch their business idea to a panel of judges and an audience of peers. Public vote and judges’ deliberation determine the winner.

“We encourage all entrepreneurs with a retail concept to submit to the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest,” said Vittoria Katanski, executive director, Hatch Detroit. “The submission process helps an entrepreneur solidify their business plan, builds their confidence and asks them to think about all aspects there are to opening a business. Hatch Detroit works to assist the top 10 contestants and other applicants toward their small business goals by working with them or introducing them to other organizations that can assist them as well.”

Because of the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest:

60 different retail entrepreneurial ideas have been brought to the public

More than 1,500 small businesses have submitted to the contest

The public has cast more than 320,000 votes since it launched

The public has helped crown Hugh, La Feria, Batch Brewing Company, Sister Pie, Live Cycle Delight and Meta Physica Massage as contest winners

More than 35 Hatch Alumni are operating businesses, including: Detroit Vegan Soul, Busted Bra Shop, Rock City Eatery, Detroit Institute of Bagels, House of Pure Vin, 1701 Bespoke among others

To submit to this year’s Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest, please visit: http://hatchdetroit.com/apply-2/.

About Hatch Detroit:

Hatch Detroit is a Michigan based 501(c)(3) organization that champions and supports independent

retail businesses in Detroit through funding, education, exposure, and mentoring. Hatch Detroit was founded by Nick Gorga, a Detroit native who is passionate about the revitalization of the city and inspiring others in the community to create change.

About Comerica Bank:

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated. Founded in Detroit in 1849, Comerica continues to invest in Michigan, including the multi-million dollar restoration of Comerica Bank Center, its Michigan Market headquarters in downtown Detroit. For generations, Comerica Bank has been making a positive difference in the lives of Michigan residents, helping its customers be successful and providing financial assistance to help charitable organizations meet their diverse goals. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. To find us on Facebook, please visit www.facebook.com/Comerica. Follow us on Twitter at @ComericaCares.

