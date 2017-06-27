United Sound Systems Recording Studios now a historical site

Kiko Davis, (widow of Don Davis, award-winning music pioneer turned bank mogul) founder and president, Don Davis Legacy Foundation stands proudly at the United Sound Systems Recording Studios recently installed historic marker where Don Davis’ historic impact is listed. The Detroit Sound Conservancy along with the Michigan Historical Commission led this effort for United Sound Systems to be named a historic site. Nearly 100 industry professionals along with family and guests with connection to the studio attended this historic occasion in Detroit. Over the decades, many world renowned music artists and musicians recorded and played at United Sound Systems including Aretha Franklin, Isaac Hayes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Don Davis purchased the studio in 1972 and produced a large repertoire of music still being heard and sampled today all over the world. Photo: Courtesy of Lisa Wilmore/The Wilmore Agency

