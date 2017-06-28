How 2 Date A Dime: Detroit Author’s Dating Guide For Men To Find Their Perfect ‘10’

Today’s culture boasts the love of social media, and the popular notion of meeting and dating an ideal mate online has ostensibly replaced the lost art of face-to-face connectivity. Author Chyia Hunter, recognizes and addresses this conundrum in her new book How 2 Date A Dime: A Dating Guide for Men.

With this book in their pockets, men will profit from Hunter’s practical, yet insightful techniques men can use to conquer the challenge of meeting and dating their perfect ‘10’. H2DAD, timely shares pieces of the dating puzzle with a focus on men and their relationships with women.

Hunter observes that men are often left out of the dating equation, with the expectation that they already know how to attract and keep their perfect mate. H2DAD’s premise is centered on helping men who are in search of their desired mate and shares with them practical tools to successfully navigate through the dating process to identify, date and keep their “Dime” of choice.

Chyia Hunter is founder and creator of My Chy Life, a lifestyle brand that embodies living life amazingly, whether romantically, socially, professionally or spiritually. My Chy Life provides and shares solutions on how to successfully exist across all relationships – and presents social opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals.

The Detroit-born writer is excited about being on the fast-paced track promoting How 2 Date A Dime with her upcoming book launch in her beloved hometown, Sunday, July 9, 2017, 3:00 pm at 234 Winder Street Inn. “This book will most definitely empower men to be their authentic selves and help them understand what they really want out of the dating experience. I think it will spark them to think deeply and care about the choices they make,” she says, “and I simply outline the necessary tools to improve or change the way they interact with women, what to expect when approaching females who are living amazing lives – and as equally important, this book is for ladies who desire a companion that can meet them where they are in life.”

How 2 Date A Dime is available for purchase on Amazon.com and online at MyChyLife.com.

Meet the Author, Chyia Hunter, and get autographed books at: How 2 Date A Dime Book Launch Party Sunday, July 9, 2017 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm 234 Winder Street Inn Detroit, MI 48201 Lauren Sanders, News Anchor & Media Specialist, to read book excerpts at H2DAD Book Launch Party.

All are invited. RSVP via MyChyLife.com

