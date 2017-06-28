Meet Gubernatorial Candidate Shri Thanedar

Community members are invited to hear Democratic candidate for governor of Michigan Shri Thanedar speak July 1

WHAT:

Shri Thanedar, Democratic candidate for governor of Michigan, is hosting a meet and greet at the Royal Oak Public Library on Saturday, July 1. All community members are welcome to attend the event to hear Shri discuss his platform and take questions. Following his speech, attendees will have the opportunity to mingle and meet Shri one-on-one.

Shri Thanedar is an entrepreneur, scientist and author. He is a progressive Democrat working to build a Stronger Michigan, with an economy that works for all, an improved education system, and infrastructure improvements that will create growth and prosperity. Shri will use his background as a scientist to encourage a Smarter Michigan that delivers common-sense, cost-effective, progressive solutions to the challenges many Michiganders face.

EXPERIENCE:

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet Michigan’s most progressive Democratic candidate

Discover how Shri plans to create a Stronger, Smarter Michigan

Ask questions about Shri’s platform and key issues.

Mingle and chat with like-minded individuals.

WHEN:

12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1

WHERE:

Royal Oak Public Library

222 E. 11 Mile Rd.

Royal Oak, MI 48067

