Sheriff Napoleon to give Marine officers county-wide powers

Partnership will involve officers and combined resources

On Thursday, June 29, 2017, Sheriff Benny N. Napoleon plans to participate in a swearing-in ceremony. This swearing-in will give 5 Van Buren Township Marine Officers Police Powers County Wide.

This is a collaborative effort to combine resources and help continue to make Belleville Lake safe and secure along waterways throughout Wayne County.

The law enforcement leaders will discuss the details Thursday as they roll out the plan involving these 5 Marine Officers.

What: Swearing-In Ceremony for Marine Officers

When: Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Headquarters Conference Room

4747 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

