Detroit’s unemployment rate drops to lowest in 17 years

• May rate of 7.5 percent lowest since December 2000

• 1,509 more Detroiters employed from April-May alone

Preliminary numbers released today by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show that Detroit’s unemployment rate is 7.5 percent for the month of May, the lowest the city has seen in 17 years. The unemployment rate is down nearly a full point from April’s rate of 8.4 percent.

The last time the rate of unemployment in Detroit was this low was in December 2000 when the rate was 6.1 percent.

When Mayor Duggan took office in January 2014, the city’s unemployment rate was 17.6 percent. Since that time, there are 18,000 more employed Detroiters. In April and May alone, there are 2,400 more employed Detroiters.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: