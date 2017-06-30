City of Detroit announces street closures for this weekend

The Detroit Department of Public Works is announcing the following street closings:

· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Downtown Street Eats from 11AM to 2PM.

· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Sports Zone activities from 9AM to 9PM.

· Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

· W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction.

· Alley w/o Woodward between W Grand River and Griswold will be closed completely Jun. 23, 2017 through Jun. 26, 2017 for utility installation.

· W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through Nov. 15, 2017 for building renovation.

· Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for building renovation.

· Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained.

· Shelby between Grand River and State will be closed completely from now through Sep. 10, 2017 for building construction.

· Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Jul. 11, 2017 building façade restoration.

· Park between Henry and W Fisher Service Drive will be closed completely from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for parking garage construction.

· Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· Centre between Grand River and Randolph will be closed completely from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

· Grand River between Centre and Alley w/o Centre will be partially closed from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.

· John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2017 for building construction.

· Macomb and E Lafayette at St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for sign removal.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for building renovation.

· Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction.

· Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Evergreen between Cambridge and Seven Mile will be partially closed from now through Aug. 8, 2017 for fiber installation.

· Holbrook at Caniff will be partially closed from Jun. 23, 2017 through Jul. 3, 2017 for railroad work.

This email was sent to redward@realtim

