DDOT, DHD ride-along today at Eastern Market

Join DDOT, The Eastern Market Corp & The Detroit Health Department for the next scheduled Fresh Wagon Ride-along tomorrow

What: Join DDOT this Saturday, July 1st for the next scheduled Fresh Wagon ride-along! Fresh Wagon provides direct, non-stop connections between residential neighborhoods in all City Council districts and Detroit’s Eastern Market with one round-trip every Saturday. This is the 4th ride-along where DDOT staff, along with the Detroit Health Department and representatives from the Eastern Market, will meet riders at the designated pick up location and walk them through the experience from start to finish.

Participating riders will receive free grocery totes donated by United Health Care and $6 food vouchers provided by the Eastern Market***

When: Saturday, July 1, 2017; DDOT bus will depart to head to the Eastern Market at 9 a.m.

Where: Waterfall Church located at 12040 Visger Rd.

For more information please contact SuVon Treece at 313-670-1687

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: