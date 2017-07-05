Beauty For Your Twenties,Thirties and Beyond

When Dr. Brittany Carter-Snell, then just Brittany Carter, decided to become a dermatologist it was a technical and artistic decision.

“Everybody can’t do dermatology. Some people get a little freaked out by rashes especially,” she said. “Honestly, I think it’s dependent on everyone’s personality, which helps them figure out which part of medicine they’re going to practice.

“I’ve always been a visual person, and because I have that artsy eye, it’s contributed to my photographic memory. Anything that I was learning on the ‘derm’ side concerning rashes, how they present, color, and texture, that came naturally to me.”

Dr. Carter-Snell also used her artistic skills to design the interior of her Midtown Detroit-based skin care office herself.

“I make sure that when people walk in they feel welcome, comfortable, and know that everything is clean, that’s very important in a doctor’s office.”

In addition to sharing her story, Dr. Carter-Snell shared some time-honored beauty tips on how to maintain your skin’s healthy glow throughout the years.