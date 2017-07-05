Xscape Hits The D!

When news of Xscape returning to the stage and making one of their tour stops in Detroit, social media was a buzz. For those who the beginning thoughts of what the high and lows of love were to be while we were crossing from high school into adulthood, Xscape’s was the group that you ran to (pun intended) for the playbook in the nineties.

After two sold-out shows, it was no little secret that Detroit was ready to show up and show out for the upcoming Xscape-tion during the July 4th holiday and Xscape did not disappoint in giving the fans every ounce of their sangin’ souls in appreciation.

Each show had it’s flare of hometown shine, on Monday night, Karen-Clark Sheard demonstrated how the Clark Sisters established themselves as gospel mainstays while joining with Xscape on stage to sing “Is My Living In Vain.”

On Tuesday, the Detroit love continued with performances by Kash Doll and Neisha Nesha who served as an intermission to Xscape’s performances of classics like ‘Just Kick It’ and ‘Tonight.’

However, the highlight of Tuesday night’s performance came when Xscape serenaded their men to ‘Do You Want To’ with the crowd losing it when Tiny belted “Look at me, Silly me, now I’m back in love again” to T.I. while he sat holding their youngest daughter, Heiress. By the end of the song, the crowd was left wondering if T.I. and Tiny’s latest breakup was just a temporary reality show blooper or if T.I. and Tiny was back on the road to reconciliation?

Questions in the audience’s mind lingered but a moment due to the interruption of the DJ persuading T.I. to hit the stage for a couple of bars. T.I. obliged dropping a quick four minutes of “Bring’em Out” all while donning a tailored shirt and tie… leaving the crowd on their feet screaming for more.

Overall, the Xscape double concert met all of the taste buds, amazing singing, hometown love and just a little bit of gossip to keep you wanting more.

Xscape’s new album is currently in the works.