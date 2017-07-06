Gospel legend Cece Winans makes tour stop in Detroit

After selling over 5 million albums worldwide, 10- time Grammy Award-winning gospel singer-songwriter Cece Winans is making a tour stop in Detroit on July 14 at the MotorCity Sound Board as part of the “Fall In Love” tour to promote her latest album, “Let Them Fall In Love.”

“It’s always fun to do a concert in Detroit. It’s always fun to see friends and family and also to come back to where all of us, my family and myself, where we got our start.

“People have supported us there before the rest of the world knew who we were. So, I always come back with gratitude. But also, when coming to Detroit, you’ve got to come right!”

The album, Winans’ first in almost 10 years, ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Chart after its February release. Winans considers “Let Them Fall In Love” to be her best, most adventurous and confident work to date. Mostly written and produced by Alvin Love III, Winans’ son, “Let Them Fall In Love” is a generation-bridging album that fuses the sound of today’s music with yesterday’s.

“Alvin shared with me a vision that he had of a record that was bold and a little different than anything I’d ever done before. When I heard the songs he’d been writing, I got so excited,” Winans said.

“He has a great ear, great style and a unique way of writing and thinking things through. It made it extra special that two generations of family were able to come together on this album.”

She continued, “It’s really important to me to share where I’ve been and to encourage young people to understand that they can go even further. I wanted to make an album that ties us together, something that young people would be able to learn from and be inspired by.”

The album’s message of closing the generational gap was inspired by Winans’ work with youth at her and her husband’s Nashville church. “Let Them Fall In Love,” the title track, serves as the album’s anchor, Winans said, as it embodies the overall message of falling in love with God as an act that can unify generations.

“That was the first song for this album and I knew right away that I wanted the record to be named ‘Let Them Fall In Love,’” Winans stated. “I told my son that it had to be the heartbeat of the album. There’s a lot of different styles and a lot of strong messages on there, and all of them are to bring us to this point.

“It’s why I came back and recorded another album, to express my heart and my desire that people young and old can listen and fall in love with the higher power, fall in love with love, and fall in love with faith and joy and peace.”

To purchase tickets for the Detroit “Fall In Love” tour date, go to http://www.soundboarddetroit.com or ticketmaster.com.

