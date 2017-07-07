Divas On a Budget Beat the Heat With These Long-Lasting Drugstore Dupes

Going to a beach, steamy nightclub or an outdoor concert? Now that summer is heating up, you no longer have to choose between comfort, looking fabulous or breaking the bank. Keeping your makeup in place on hot summer days just got a little easier with this list of long-lasting high-end and drugstore makeup staples that will last throughout the day and night.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, $40

No retouching required as you dance the night away with Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place foundation! Known for it’s staying powder, large shade range and flawless matte finish, Estée Lauder Double Wear looks amazing in photos AND in real life.

Drugstore Dupe: Revlon ColorStay™ Makeup for Combination/Oily Skin, $10

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: