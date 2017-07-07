Fulton County sends over 45k confirmation notices to voters

More than 45,000 registered voters who have submitted a National Change of Address (NCOA) Notice to the U. S. Post Office during the last two years will be receiving Confirmation Notices from the Fulton Department of Registration and Elections to confirm their current addresses. Recipients will have 30 days to return their confirmations or risk having their voter status changed to “Inactive.”

According to state guidelines, voters are to receive a Confirmation Notice if:

first class mail sent to the voter from the department was returned undelivered

the voter has not contacted the Fulton County Registration office or voted for three consecutive years or

the voter’s address in the voter registration file does not match the NCOA database

“In keeping with state guidelines, we are sending the notices to registered voters who have moved within the county over the past 2 years and did not update their voter registration information when they moved,” said Richard Barron, director of Fulton County Registration and Elections. “Only residents who completed a NCOA form will receive a letter.”

The Registration Department receives the list of voters needing to get a Confirmation Notice from the Secretary of State’s office and is required to mail out notices every other odd year based on the criteria listed above. “In total, we are sending 48,954 notices and we encourage everyone who receives a notice to validate the information and return to us to make sure their registration information is updated,” Barron said.

Voters will also receive a postage paid envelope to return their notices.

