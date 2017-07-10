COMTO National Conference to be held in Detroit to Focus on Smart Transportation

Detroit, MI—July 9, 2017—The nation’s largest diverse association of transportation officials is bringing its national conference to Detroit, July 14-18. More than 600 members of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) will convene at the Detroit Marriott for the 46th National Meeting and Training Conference. New and seasoned executives from across the nation will lead and participate in more than 50 lectures, workshops, technical tours and events that address today’s most pressing questions facing transportation: “How Will We Move, How Will We Move Things, and How Will We Move Better?”

This year’s theme, “Smart Transportation: The Next Frontier” will highlight a range of innovative transportation best practices.

“This annual conference is known for helping to shape conversations about the future of transportation,” said Kim Avery, COMTO Michigan Chapter President and Conference Chair. “We’re also excited to bring our colleagues to Detroit and showcase how much the city has grown.” Avery is Director, Bureau of Field Services, MDOT.

Conference highlights are:

Saturday, July 15, 2017:

· Golf Tournament and Detroit-area Scholarship Awards (Inn of St. John, Plymouth, MI)

· Careers In Transportation for Youth (CITY) Intern Leadership Forum (Detroit-Marriott)

· Youth Symposium: Transportation related careers, simulations, autonomous vehicles (Wayne State University and Toyota Research Center)

· CEU Courses: Gordie Howe International Bridge Project; 10 Steps to Becoming a Project Management Professional; ADA: Responding to Reasonable Modification of Policies and Practices (Detroit Marriott)

· Technical Tours: International Tunnel to Canada; Ford Rouge Factory (Driverless car); Metro Airport; Ride the QLine; I-94 Modernization Project Office.

Sunday:

· Exhibit Hall Ribbon Cutting

· CEU Courses: A New Business Model for Integrated Autonomous Transportation Services—Evolution or Revolution?; Historically Underutilized Business Forum; MWDBE Construction Program; Fort St. Bascule Bridge: Building the Future with an Eye to the Past Geotechnical and Construction Considerations.

· Technical Tours: QLine/Penske Operations Center; People Mover; Southeast Michigan Transportation Operations Center (SEMTOC)

Monday:

· CEU Courses: Understanding & Empowering Millennials in the 21st Century Transportation Industry; Workforce Development Legislation; Rail-volution: Building Livable Communities with Transit; M-1 Rail: Delayed Environmental Investigation to Mitigate Cost; Schedule and Liability Impact

· Detroit Welcome Reception (Charles Wright Museum of African American History)

Tuesday:

· Plenary Session: SMART Technology Panel on SMART Cities, Autonomous Vehicles and Connected Vehicles

· CEU Courses: Innovative Design/Build Project: M-20 over Schrader Creek; Connected and Automated Transportation in Michigan; Brave New World: Methods for Understanding Public Sentiment of Transportation in Trump’s America; Smart Leadership: Managing Talent in a Changing World; Innovative Geotechnical Design for Regional Connectivity Center: Dingell Transit Center

· National Scholarship Luncheon

· Industry Awards Banquet

For a complete Conference Schedule visit: http://www.comto.org/page/conferenceschedule. Twitter: @ComtoMichigan http://www.comtomichigan.org

About COMTO–Founded in 1971 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC, the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials was created to provide a forum for senior-level minority professionals in the transportation industry, and create pathways to opportunities for minority participation and advancement, through advocacy, training, and professional development. The organization has grown to 40 chapters across the United States. Members include professionals and executives in transportation related careers–engineers, planners, architects, designers, project managers—organizations, transportation agencies, non-profits, and Historically Underutilized Businesses.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: