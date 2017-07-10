Detroit represents Center Stage at this years Essence Festival

Every summer millions convene in New Orleans for the biggest event of the summer, The Essence Festival.

The most prominent voices in leadership take the stage featuring keynotes and panels with the biggest TV personalities, authors & gospel greats.

This year’s musical headliner was Detroit’s own Diana Ross. The Motown legend did not disappoint. Another Detroiter that made a mark at the festival was Alison Vaughn, author of the award-winning book, Ms.Goal Digger, Success is Sexy & CEO of Jackets for Jobs. Vaughn shared the book signing platform with New York best seller Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Dr. Ian Smith and Soap Opera Diva Victoria Rowell the three-day event was packed with music, education and empowerment.

for more about Alison Vaughn, www.AlisonVaughn.com

