The bus is back! The Titans for Teeth mobile dental coach and UDM dental students will be back at House of Prayer and Praise, providing children, ages 2 to 17 years old, will dental cleanings, extractions, X-rays, and fillings at no cost.

The coach will be at:

House of Prayer and Praise

16520 Wyoming Ave

Detroit, MI 48221

Services will be offered Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

