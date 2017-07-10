Watermain break closes Summer Fun Center at Western HS

Due to a water main break this morning affecting Western International High School in Detroit, the Summer Fun Center scheduled to operate out of this facility will be closed for the day.

Parents who have children registered at this location can bring their children to the Roberto Clemente Recreation Center, located at 2631 Bagley Avenue. It is expected that the Summer Fun Center at Western International will resume normal operations tomorrow.

Summer Fun Centers are a partnership between the City of Detroit and Detroit Public Schools Community District to provide an additional 16 indoor recreation locations across the city this summer for Detroit children. For a full list of Summer Fun Center locations, please visit http://www.detroitmi.gov/recreation

