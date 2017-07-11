DETROIT BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION TO BENEFIT YOUTH PROGRAMS AT THE MATRIX CENTER IN THE OSBORN COMMUNITY

DETROIT (July 11, 2017) – Now in its fourth year celebrating Detroit’s birthday (officially July 24, 1701) to benefit youth programs at The Matrix Center, the “313 in the D” rooftop bash is back. The Friends of the Matrix Center Committee proudly presents the fourth annual “313 in the D” Thursday, July 27, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3 Fifty Terrace (on the Music Hall rooftop).

Established in 2006, the Matrix Center resides in the heart of the Osborn Community, where nearly half of all youth are living in poverty. The Matrix Center has a track record of success in afterschool programs, summer and out-of-school activities, and college readiness classes. The Center serves more than 2,500 individuals and families each week with an array of needs assessments, supportive services and referrals designed to break the cycle of poverty through Matrix programming and collaboration with more than 150 mission partners.

“We serve more than 3,000 youth each year. Our afterschool programs have reduced truancy, suspensions and expulsions and increased grades and GPAs for our youth at school. Our summer and out-of-school programs keep kids learning, provide a safe place to be and meals five days a week for six weeks in the summer,” said Ken Brown, director of the Matrix Center. “This neighborhood needs this Center, and we need the support of volunteers like the Friends of the Matrix Center Committee to continue the necessary work and programs we provide here.”

Guests to “313 in the D” – Detroit’s Birthday Bash will enjoy heavy appetizers, a welcome drink and a cash bar, entertainment by DJ Chris Guyer, dancing, raffles and a silent auction, all while overlooking the panoramic views of Detroit’s signature skyline. New this year, Joey Radio from Mojo in the Morning on Channel 955 will host the celebration.

“Since inception, we’ve raised over $115,000, our goal is to continue to raise funds to support the children and families we serve at the Matrix Center,” said Krista Pankopf, co-founder of Friends of the Matrix Center. “We believe in the Matrix Center and the passion of its employees to meet the diverse needs of this community and effectively break the cycle of poverty.”

Tickets to “313 in the D” are $50 each and can be purchased online at www.matrixhumanservices.org/313inthed. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To sponsor the event, contact Kerrie Mitchell, at 313-831-1000.

The work of the Friends of the Matrix Center Committee is done entirely through volunteer hours. Committee members include Megan Curoe, Krista Pankopf, Judy Bell, Terry Berry, Jodi Rodnick, Ann Toupin, Kim Blotkamp Hilliard, and Rebecca Scarcello.

Matrix Human Services is a 111-year-old, 501(c)(3), social services organization committed to youth, individuals and families reaching self-sufficiency. Matrix offers positive life experiences, assistance with basic needs, education, and supportive services that defuse crisis, treat individuals and family problems, prevent abuse and neglect. With over 550 employees and 35 locations, Matrix is the 22nd largest non-profit in Southeast Michigan. Matrix serves over 20,000 annually by operating the largest pre-K Head Start program in the City serving more than 1,900 children per school year. Matrix runs three teen runaway centers, one of the largest HIV outreach programs, and a large community center in the eastside Osborn neighborhood. For more about Matrix Human Services, visit www.matrixhumanservices.org.

