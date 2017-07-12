Covenant House hosts ‘Underground with the Cov’ pop-up dining

COVENANT HOUSE MICHIGAN HOSTS 3rd ANNUAL

“UNDERGROUND WITH THE COV” POP-UP DINING EXPERIENCE

AT SECRET LOCATION ON JULY 20

Dinner to be prepared by local chef Emily Wilson, along with Mudgie’s Deli, Detroit Mini Donut, and Fieldstone Winery & Cider selections

WHAT: In a private location known only to the organizers, Covenant House Michigan is hosting its third annual “Underground with the Cov” dining experience. Guests can expect an exciting night of innovative recipes created by chef Emily Wilson, founder of Guest Chef, an in-home cooking, custom catering, and event planning company. Fieldstone Winery’s vintner will be on-hand to provide the recommended wine for each professionally prepared course. Bread and salad from Mudgie’s Deli with a special after-dinner treat from Detroit Mini Donut round out this underground dining experience.

The evening will include music and a raffle with sporting tickets, entertainment packages, art work, wine tastings, local goodies, and more. See ticket site for details. You must be present to win. Proceeds from the event will benefit Covenant House Michigan’s shelter and programs serving homeless, at-risk youth ages 18-24.

WHEN: Thurs., July 20, 2017

5:45 -8:30 p.m.

WHERE: The location, only identified as being within five miles of Downtown Detroit, will be kept secret until 48 hours prior to the event when guests will receive an email disclosing the dining spot.



DETAILS: Regular Ticket Price: $45 a person

All proceeds are to benefit Covenant House Michigan. To RSVP and for more information, call Covenant House Michigan at 313-463-2343 or visit www.covenanthousemi.org/underground. Registration closes Mon., July 17, 2017.

About Covenant House Michigan:

Since 1997, Covenant House Michigan has helped thousands of homeless and at-risk young people annually. In addition to food and shelter, Covenant House provides job development services and crisis intervention to its residents and other young people. The agency operates an outreach van that drives through metro Detroit-area neighborhoods and offers on the spot assistance to homeless and other needy youth. Covenant House Michigan spearheaded four second chance high schools, Covenant House Academy (authorized through Grand Valley State University), to offer dropouts and at-risk youth the opportunity to obtain a high school diploma. Over 900 youth are enrolled each year. For more information on Covenant House Michigan, call (313) 463-2000 or visit www.covenanthousemi.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: