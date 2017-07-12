YMCA’s ‘Tux & Tens-Around the World” themed Gala hosted by Derrick Coleman and Keynote speaker Hill Harper

The Metro Youth YMCA will host its 37th Annual Achievers Awards with its “Tux & Tens-Around the World” themed Gala and Fundraiser. The event will serve as a fundraiser to assist with college preparatory and mentoring programming for inner city youth while honoring those who have already committed the current year to volunteering for the youth. The evening will take place at Boll Family YMCA located at 1401 Broadway, Detroit, MI 48226 on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 8:00pm –12:00am . Special guests include host Derrick Coleman and speaker Hill Harper. Tickets to the event are free with the sponsorship of a program to benefit a student. Corporate sponsorships are currently available . Individual sponsorships are available here. The Metro Youth YMCA will host its 37th Annual Achievers Awards with its “Tux & Tens-Around the World” themed Gala and Fundraiser. The event will serve as a fundraiser to assist with college preparatory and mentoring programming for inner city youth while honoring those who have already committed the current year to volunteering for the youth.Special guests include host Derrick Coleman and speaker Hill Harper. Tickets to the event are free with the sponsorship of a program to benefit a student. Corporate sponsorships are currently available here . Individual sponsorships are available

“We are excited to celebrate thirty-seven years of relationship building and mentoring at our Tuxedos & Tennis Shoes Gala,” says Terri Mial, Vice President of Youth Development and Community Initiatives for the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit. “This year we have partnered with Derrick Coleman and Hill Harper who both believe providing opportunities to at-risk youth; and this summer collectively we are providing the youth with opportunities to learn, intern, and develop skills in leadership.”

Actor, Author and Activist Hill Harper who will be conducting his foundation’s summer empowerment academy with the Metro Youth YMCA in partnership with Grow Detroit’s Young Talent Initiative will serve as the keynote speaker during this year’s award ceremony. The award ceremony will recognize and induct mentors into the Achievers program who have demonstrated the benefits of hard work, service, professionalism, integrity, educational achievement, and community involvement in one or more year-round initiatives.

Also during the event guest will have an interactive night and receive a first-hand look at how the programming allows the youth to learn while having fun. This “Y Experience” will give guests the opportunity to experience some of the programs currently offered including salsa dance lessons, cooking workshops, foreign language, and cell phone photography just to name a few.

For more information about I CAN Achieve please visit http://ymcadetroit.org/metro-youth-ymca/about-the-y/ymca-i-can-achieve/

