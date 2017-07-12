John Singleton & “Snowfall” Cast Touch Down in Detroit

Detroit welcomed the film guru John Singleton, as he presented his new and first TV show, “Snowfall” which aired July 5th on FX.

The screening held at Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak held an extensive line, filled with long-time supporters of Singleton, in high anticipation of seeing the new one-hour TV series about the crack cocaine era in L.A. circa summer 1983. Singleton’ s nostalgic production showed the enticement and corruption that spawned the eighties crack cocaine epidemic.

Singleton, a homegrown product of L.A. reflected on how if he had chosen a different path, this could have been his life and how he now uses movies to tell stories of his reality growing up.

“Everyone I knew sold drugs. Movies were my escape to tell my story about my reality, about what was around me. I wanted to tell my story through movies.”

The cast members, Angela Lewis, who is a Detroit native, Dave Andron, Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Ms. Michael Hyatt, Isaiah John, and executive producer, Eric Amadio, accompanied Singleton in a Q&A followed by a red carpet treatment after the screening.

Durning the Q&A the cast shared how fortunate they are to be apart of this series with Singleton heading the project.

Singleton’s productions are known to be unfiltered, and unapologetic, and ‘Snowfall” is promising to be no different.

“Snowfall” airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on FX.

