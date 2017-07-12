Mayoral Campaign Cash Totals, To Date

The latest mayoral campaign filings after the June 30th disclosure deadline show Council President Ceasar Mitchell, former COO Peter Aman, and Councilwoman Mary Norwood in the lead with four months to go in the campaign.

— Peter Aman: $1,656,238 raised to date.

— John Eaves: $137,682 raised to date.

— Vincent Fort: $378,286 raised to date.

—Kwanza Hall: $513,052.

— Keisha Lance Bottoms: $644,331 raised to date.

— Ceasar Mitchell: $1,699,085 raised to date.

— Mary Norwood: $1,019,464 raised to date.

— Michael Sterling: $186,019 raised to date.

— Cathy Woolard: $835,121 raised to date.

Fundraising frontrunner Mitchell expressed appreciation to his donors in a written statement: “I am humbled by all the people who have contributed to our campaign. Atlantans from all around the city have entrusted us with their money, their ideas, their faith and their dreams. They have done so because they believe in what we can do, and what we will do. We will lead, and we will leave nobody behind.”

Aman, who has lent his campaign money to match his donors dollar for dollar, in a written statement, cited nearly a century of inaction by “lifelong candidates who have collectively run dozens of times and spend years honing financial networks.” The other frontrunner Norwood, pointed to how there is no self-funding and no political action committee money in her donations.

The election is set for November 7. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held on December 5, 2017.

