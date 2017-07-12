New Detroit’s Camp Enterprise for high school students starts July 13

New Detroit’s “Camp Enterprise” to equip high school students with college readiness and entrepreneurial skills during business camp starting July 13

More than 50 metro Detroit high school juniors and seniors will gather on Wayne State’s campus Thursday morning, July 13, to begin a four-day business camp where they will learn about designing, launching and running a new business, as well as preparing for college and developing leadership skills. They will be participating in New Detroit’s annual business camp, Camp Enterprise, which begins on Wayne State’s campus Thursday and then moves to Michigan State’s campus Friday through Sunday.

This camp brings together a diverse population of students from across metro Detroit and exposes them to the ideas and ethics involved with entrepreneurship, while developing professional skills and encouraging teamwork through its business plan competition.

WHEN & WHERE

9 a.m. Thursday, July 13

Danto Engineering Building – Wayne State University campus

5050 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit, MI 48202 (Corner of Warren and Anthony Wayne Dr.)

10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 13

Department of Athletics – Wayne State University campus

5101 John C. Lodge, 101 Matthaei Building, Detroit, MI 48202

11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14

Shaw East Lower Level Lounge – Michigan State University campus

591 N Shaw Ln, East Lansing, Michigan 48825

