Second Baptist Church of Detroit Invites Children to Maker Fun Factory VBS: Created by God, Built for a Purpose.

A summer kids’ event called Maker Fun Factory VBS will be hosted at Second Baptist Church of Detroit from July 17-21, 2017. At Maker Fun Factory, kids discover that God made them — and for a purpose! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, devour a delicious dinner, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Funshop Finale that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to attend-we have classes for all ages-but if they cannot please join in daily at 8:30 p.m. for Funshop Finale.

Maker Fun Factory is for all ages and at no cost. We have classes for preschoolers – adults and meet each evening from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The church is located at 441 Monroe in Detroit.

For more information, call 313-961-0920 Tuesday – Friday from 9-5 p.m.

