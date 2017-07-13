BAMBOO DETROIT GROWS AGAIN, ENABLES EXPANSION OF EXISTING MEMBERS

Bamboo Detroit Co-founder Amanda Lewan

Michigan Chronicle Reports

New buildout will produce 10-12 private offices and add additional conference room area

Detroit, Mich.– Bamboo Detroit, the original downtown Detroit coworking community, today announced that the organization has signed a lease for an additional 3,000 sq. ft. This comes on the heel of the organization’s January 2017 expansion to 6,000+ sq.ft. That’s when the shared workspace relocated from its former home on Brush St. to the Julian C. Madison Building at 1420 Washington Blvd. in Detroit.

The recent acquisition brings Bamboo’s total shared office space size to approximately 10, 000 sq.ft.

“Bamboo Detroit fosters a culture of growth unlike any other community I’ve seen,” said Co-founder & CEO Amanda Lewan. “The decision to expand so quickly after our recent move was driven by existing member businesses. Reflective of Bamboo’s motto, our members are ‘Grow[ing] Fast. Grow[ing] Strong.’ We have companies that launched their business in the open shared space and are now ready to invest in a private desk. On the other hand, we have businesses whose members are working from dedicated desks, have hired additional staff, and are now seeking the benefits of private office spaces.”

Added Lewan, “Growing members don’t want to leave their community and relationships they’ve built here. We don’t want them to leave either. We’ve chosen to grow alongside our members but are still committed to maintaining our community focus and approachable feel where no one gets lost.”

The recently minted lease is for space on the fourth floor of the Julian C. Madison Building. Bamboo Detroit currently leases approximately 6,000 sq. ft. on the building’s third floor. The new buildout will produce 10-12 new offices and accommodate 1-7 people per office. Detroit’s Rocket Fiber, also an original Bamboo member, will provide Gigabit Internet that is 1,000 times faster than average speeds.

Approximately, 8 percent of existing tenants are expected to relocate to take advantage of the new expansion. The coworking community currently is home to about 250 individuals. Existing Bamboo tenants that are expected to relocate to new offices include Catalyst Media Factory, a public relations firm; Hampton Consulting, a consulting firm, and Gayanga Co., a construction engineering firm.

“We’ve built an affordable option in downtown Detroit for flexible, private offices,” said Mike Ferlito, Co-founder of Bamboo Detroit and Partner at Ferlito Group. “In addition, the connections to community formed here create opportunities that help businesses of all sizes succeed that much faster.”

Bamboo Detroit offers private offices, team offices, dedicated desks as well as an open collaborative work space and mail services. Members include programmers, photographers, technology startups, design firms, insurance agencies, automotive suppliers, nonprofits and consultants. Bamboo provides its members, and the public with growth programming as well, including business workshops, networking events, inspirational talks, peer to peer support, and a wellness and self-care series.

Pricing starts as low as $50/month.

About the Julian C. Madison Building

Located at 1420 Washington Blvd, the building is named after Julian C. Madison the third African American engineer and son of the first African American engineer in the State of Ohio. The historic building offers seven floors of office space, retail space, and a 10,000 sq. ft. loft style event spaces. The building celebrates Julian C. Madison’s belief that one has to take their destiny in their own hands to progress in life. Learn more: http://juliancmadisonbuilding.com/

About Bamboo Detroit LLC

Founded in 2013, Bamboo Detroit is the original downtown Detroit coworking community for all. Bamboo offers an alternative to traditional office space that is affordable, has shared and private workspaces, an inclusive culture, and growth programming, Amenities include Rocket Fiber Gigabit Internet, conference rooms, printing and mail services, networking, event space and more. Learn more at: BambooDetroit.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: