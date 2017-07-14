Flint Swanson Funeral Home scandal will not affect Swanson facility in Detroit at all

Statement from Bob Berg, on behalf of Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit:

Swanson Funeral Home is a Detroit-headquartered business with two locations in Detroit – one on East Grand Blvd., and one on West McNichols – and one location in Pontiac. It has no locations in Flint.

Swanson’s Funeral Home in Flint is owned and operated by O’Neil D. Swanson II, who is the son of O’Neil Swanson, President of Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit. O’Neil D. Swanson II has no legal or business connection with his father’s business in Detroit.

The actions taken by the state affect only Swanson’s Funeral Home in Flint and have no impact on Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit and Pontiac.

O’Neil D. Swanson, president of Swanson Funeral Home, said “The allegations the state has made against the Flint home are shocking and go against every principle of mortuary science. We have served the community for 59 years and have established an unchallenged record of providing experienced, compassionate service. I want to make it clear to all that the steps taken by the state against the Flint business do not impact us in any way.”

