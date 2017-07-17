Breeze cards go from blue to silver

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority this week upgraded its blue breeze cards to new, more secure silver fare cards.

Blue breeze cards will no longer be accepted at MARTA fare readers and unexpired balances that weren’t transferred to a new card became unavailable after July 9. But the new cards – offer added security to combat fraud and abuse – can be purchased for $2.

“Although we first introduced our new cards in January of last year, we still have a few remaining customers who haven’t fully converted to our new silver Breeze cards,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker. “We want to encourage everyone to upgrade to the silver Breeze card to help minimize any confusion on July 10.”

Silver Breeze cards will be compatible with the other local and regional transit systems including CobbLinc, the Georgia Regional Transit Authority (GRTA), Gwinnett County Transit (GCT) and the Atlanta Streetcar, and are available at MARTA RideStores, online at breezecard.com, and at any Breeze vending machine located at all 38 rail stations.

“We are pleased to offer this heightened technology that reflects current industry standards,” MARTA Chief Information Officer Ming Hsi said. “A more secure card decreases the likelihood of fraud or other abuse that can be detrimental to our customers.”

MARTA BREEZE CARD CHANGE: AT A GLANCE

July 10 – Silver Breeze cards went into effect; the blue Breeze cards are no longer valid.

MARTA Customer Service (404.848.5000) is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m..

Silver Breeze cards can be purchased for $2 at MARTA RideStores, www.breezecard.com or any of the Breeze vending machines located at the 38 rail stations.

Reduced Fare and Mobility customers who need to upgrade to the gold Breeze cards can call 404.848.5112.

