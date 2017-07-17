Detroit Medical Center announces moves in C-Suite positions

DMC Detroit Receiving, Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals will now be served by one integrated executive team

Michigan Chronicle Reports

DETROIT, July 17, 2017 – Detroit Medical Center (DMC), a leading regional healthcare system with a mission of excellence in clinical care, research and medical education, recently announced the streamlining of the executive management team serving DMC Detroit Receiving, Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals. These three hospitals, which cater to the region’s general adult patient population, were previously serviced by two separate executive teams. With this announcement, the positions of chief operating officer (COO), chief financial officer (CFO), and chief medical officer (CMO), will now jointly serve all three hospitals, integrating patient needs across facilities and service lines, under the leadership of CEO Scott Steiner.

The positions will be filled as follows:

COO: Tina Wood. Ms. Wood was previously COO and CFO of DMC Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals. With this promotion, she will now focus solely on operations and oversee DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, as well.

Ms. Wood was previously COO and CFO of DMC Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals. With this promotion, she will now focus solely on operations and oversee DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, as well. CFO: Bridgett Feagin. Ms. Feagin was most recently CFO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. Prior to United Way, Feagin spent 20 years serving in various financial leadership roles at DMC. With this new position, she returns to DMC to oversee financial operations for DMC Detroit Receiving, Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals.

Ms. Feagin was most recently CFO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. Prior to United Way, Feagin spent 20 years serving in various financial leadership roles at DMC. With this new position, she returns to DMC to oversee financial operations for DMC Detroit Receiving, Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals. CMO: Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback M.D. Dr. Wilkerson-Uddyback was previously chief medical officer of DMC Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals. With this promotion, she will now also oversee DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.

“I am so pleased to work with Tina, Bridgett and Pat in their new and expanded roles as we strive to integrate our executive team so we can continue to effectively deliver superior medical care to Southeastern Michigan,” stated Scott Steiner, CEO of DMC Detroit Receiving, Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals. “Each one of them is an accomplished healthcare leader, passionately committed to patient care, organizational excellence and a strong culture of safety. Their impressive experience in driving successful results in their respective areas of expertise will help us stay well positioned for the future.”

About Tina Wood, COO

Tina Wood previously served as COO and CFO at DMC Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals, in which she was responsible for 2,000,000 square feet of capacity and 584 licensed inpatient beds. Wood is also credited with bringing an orthopedic program to fruition at Harper, and successfully expanding the capacity of the hospital’s operating rooms and same day surgery operating rooms.

In her now role, Wood is responsible for an additional 600,000 square feet, a combined 832 inpatient beds, and manages the capital budgets of all three hospitals.

Wood is a graduate of the MSU Eli Broad Executive MBA program at Michigan State University.

About Bridgett Feagin, CFO

Bridgett Feagin has more than two decades’ worth of financial experience under her belt. She has a proven track record of successfully managing the financial operations of highly complex matrix healthcare organizations resulting in their exceptional financial performances.

Most recently, she held the position of CFO for United Way for Southeastern Michigan in which she managed the financial health of the organization, information technology and facilities administration. Prior to United Way, Feagin spent 20 years serving in various financial leadership roles at DMC, including: vice president for financial planning and budget, hospital financial controller at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, director of accounting, manager of finance, accounting specialist, financial specialist, senior financial analyst and accountant.

In her new position as CFO of DMC Detroit Receiving, Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals, Feagin will provide oversight of finance and clinical resource management, along with supervising patient access, medical records and revenue integrity.

Feagin received her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Alabama State University and earned an MBA in information systems management from Wayne State University. Feagin is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, the American College of Healthcare Executives, and currently sits on the board of Accounting Aid Society.

About Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback, M.D., CMO

Dr. Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback has served as the chief medical officer of DMC Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals since 2010. In this role, she reduced readmission rates by more than five percent, oversaw the building of the observation unit which improved hospital throughput, and championed the cause for improving hospital quality metrics.

In her new position as CMO of DMC Detroit Receiving, Harper University and Hutzel Women’s Hospitals, Dr. Wilkerson-Uddyback will be responsible for overseeing 832 inpatient beds, a combined medical staff of 724 physicians, and more than 35,000 acute care inpatient admissions per year.

Her career in medicine spans over 25 years and includes serving in various leadership roles at DMC, including chief of emergency medicine and interim CEO-president at Hutzel Women’s Hospital. She received her doctorate of medicine from Wayne State University School of Medicine and completed a combined residency in emergency medicine and pediatrics at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Michigan. She also recently completed an Executive MBA from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Detroit Community Health Connection, and as the Executive Chair for the Wayne County March for Babies. She has received numerous awards and most recently was recognized for the second year in a row as one of Becker’s Hospital Review 100 Hospital & Health System CMOs to know.

About the Detroit Medical Center

The Detroit Medical Center operates eight hospitals and institutes, including Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Hutzel Women’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Sinai-Grace Hospital, and DMC Heart Hospital. The Detroit Medical Center is a leading regional health care system with a mission of excellence in clinical care, research and medical education. The Detroit Medical Center is proud to be the Official Healthcare Services Provider of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons.

For more information, visit www.dmc.org.

“Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dmcheals, follow us on Twitter at @dmc_heals or check out our YouTube page at www.youtube.com/DetroitMedicalCenter.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: