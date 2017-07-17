Detroit Parent Network’s Sharlonda Buckman joins DPSCD in new role

On behalf of its Board of Directors, Detroit Parent Network congratulates its CEO, Sharlonda Buckman, on her decision to join the cabinet of Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District. In her new role, Ms. Buckman will extend her reach as a parent advocate to all of Detroit’s parents.

During her 13 years of leadership, Ms. Buckman has built and led Detroit Parent Network from a high potential start-up nonprofit to the most influential parent advocacy organization in Detroit, with significant national recognition for her organization’s work.

As a leader, she has used her voice and her influence to engage thousands of parents across multiple educational systems to be more conscious, intentional and engaged on issues that impact their children. She is noted for her ability to build teams that are energetic and progressive. Under her leadership DPN has increased the number of parents served in workshops by 800 percent, membership by over 12 times, and raised millions of dollars to invest in parents and children.

The Board of Directors will launch a search for a CEO to continue leading this dynamic parent advocacy organization and carrying out its mission “to develop parents and others to ensure that every child has a champion.”

Detroit Parent Network is proud of Ms. Buckman’s success in her 28 years of service to Detroit’s children and their parents, and equally proud of her future success in serving even more parents through her new role with the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

