Highland Park Business Association hosts annual music festival

The Highland Park Business Association is proud to announce the 8th Annual Highland Park Music Festival on July 20-22, at the grounds of the historic McGregor Library. The event will feature an array of musical talent from the Metro Detroit area including: Legendary Motown guitarist Dennis Coffey, Straight Ahead, The Radio Show, Mark Mix and the Street Jazz Cartel, Just Us, Dreams Deferred, Makayla Trene and many more.

The HP Music Festival is free to the public. Families can spend an entire day enjoying music in the park, great food, and activities for children.

Friday

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Main Stage at Woodard and California

Saturday

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Literacy in the Park – Kidz Zone at McGregor Library Stage

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Main Stage

Sponsors for the event include DTE Energy Foundation, Legacy of Literacy, Magna Seating, Dialog Direct, Center for Youth & Families, One Detroit Credit Union, Comerica Bank, US Truck Driver Training School, Elevate Salon and 88.1 FM.

The HPBA was formed 15 years ago, by a group of concerned businesses and community leaders with the mission of making Highland Park a better place to live, work and do business.

According to HPBA President Mark Hackshaw, “The Highland Park Music Festival has become the City’s signature event over the last eight years. “We have also demonstrated that people will come to Highland Park for concerts and entertainment.”

To see the complete line up of entertainers and performances please visit michiganchronicle.com

Highland Park Music Festival Line Up

Thursday, July 20

Pastor Felecia Browning

Walter Steen and Blessed

Worship Dance “Renae”

Kristine Danielle Williams

Tenisha Windom

Verchele Songbird Lawrence

Michele Finley

Legendary Tessie Hill

Samual Turner

Greg C. Brown

Kennie KB Bowles

Sounds of Imani

Tina Weathers

Highland Park Community Choir

Friday, July 21, 2017

Dreams Deferred

Just Us

Dennis Coffey

Straight Ahead

Saturday, July 22, 2017

T Money Green

P Funk Outlawz

The Raydio Show

Makayla Trene

Mark Mixx

Street Jazz Cartel

DJ Vicious Vic

DJ Source

DJ Major

Big Coop

