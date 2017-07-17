Highland Park Business Association hosts annual music festival

The Highland Park Business Association is proud to announce the 8th Annual Highland Park Music Festival on July 20-22, at the grounds of the historic McGregor Library. The event will feature an array of musical talent from the Metro Detroit area including: Legendary Motown guitarist Dennis Coffey, Straight Ahead, The Radio Show, Mark Mix and the Street Jazz Cartel, Just Us, Dreams Deferred, Makayla Trene and many more.
The HP Music Festival is free to the public. Families can spend an entire day enjoying music in the park, great food, and activities for children.
Friday
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Main Stage at Woodard and California
Saturday
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Literacy in the Park – Kidz Zone at McGregor Library Stage
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Main Stage
Sponsors for the event include DTE Energy Foundation, Legacy of Literacy, Magna Seating, Dialog Direct, Center for Youth & Families, One Detroit Credit Union, Comerica Bank, US Truck Driver Training School, Elevate Salon and 88.1 FM.
The HPBA was formed 15 years ago, by a group of concerned businesses and community leaders with the mission of making Highland Park a better place to live, work and do business.
According to HPBA President Mark Hackshaw, “The Highland Park Music Festival has become the City’s signature event over the last eight years. “We have also demonstrated that people will come to Highland Park for concerts and entertainment.”
To see the complete line up of entertainers and performances please visit michiganchronicle.com
Highland Park Music Festival Line Up
Thursday, July 20
Pastor Felecia Browning
Walter Steen and Blessed
Worship Dance “Renae”
Kristine Danielle Williams
Tenisha Windom
Verchele Songbird Lawrence
Michele Finley
Legendary Tessie Hill
Samual Turner
Greg C. Brown
Kennie KB Bowles
Sounds of Imani
Tina Weathers
Highland Park Community Choir
Friday, July 21, 2017
Dreams Deferred
Just Us
Dennis Coffey
Straight Ahead
Saturday, July 22, 2017
T Money Green
P Funk Outlawz
The Raydio Show
Makayla Trene
Mark Mixx
Street Jazz Cartel
DJ Vicious Vic
DJ Source
DJ Major
Big Coop