Little Caesars Arena fans to enjoy world’s largest, seamless centerhung scoreboard system

Fans attending concerts, shows or sporting events at the new Little Caesars Arena will enjoy state-of-the art video displays designed, manufactured and installed by Daktronics, the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation. The centerhung system at Little Caesars Arena, the future home of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and countless entertainment and community events, will be more than 5,100 square feet.

As the largest seamless centerhung system in the world, the new scoreboard will allow video programming to completely wrap around the system and create a 360-degree experience. A total of 45 LED displays featuring more than 13,500 square feet and more than 16.5 million LEDs will be installed in and around the new arena before it opens for events in September.

“Little Caesars Arena will give fans the best entertainment experience available, including this incredible scoreboard and display system from Daktronics,” said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “Today fans have very high expectations for the size and quality of displays and the information they provide. This system will exceed fan expectations in the seats, in the concourse and in new spaces like the expansive Chevrolet Plaza. Fans seated in the ends of the arena will experience the same size display as those seated on Little Caesars Arena sidelines, an amenity that few other arenas offer today.”

The centerhung system will feature a continuous, seamless display connecting all four sides with each side measuring approximately 28 feet high by 43.5 feet wide. Using a 6-millimeter line spacing, the displays will bring high resolution images to fans at every event. The centerhung system features variable content zoning which allows each side to show one large image or to be divided into multiple sections to show any variety of live video, instant replay, game statistics and information, animations and graphics, and sponsorship messages.

The centerhung will also feature four under-mount displays to appeal to fans sitting closer to the action. Each display will measure more than 7 feet high by 9.5 feet wide and feature 6-millimeter line spacing to show complementary content to the main displays. Together, the centerhung display will feature approximately 11 million LEDs, more than one LED for each person in Michigan.

“The new seamless centerhung at Little Caesars Arena will provide a great experience for viewers, and Daktronics is proud to be a part of this exciting project,” said Daktronics CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “Being able to engineer something unique for our customers on the largest stages in sports is something we hang our hat on. This is the type of project where our company excels and drives us to produce the best LED solutions available. We’re excited to see the impact of the final installation.”

Two ribbon displays will circle the seating areas in Little Caesars Arena. Each will feature 15-millimeter line spacing and measure 2.5 feet high. The upper ribbon will measure 1,066 feet long and the lower ribbon will measure 915 feet long. Additionally, 15 ribbon displays will be installed throughout the arena’s seating bowl to provide additional content and the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

Seven exterior displays, including a 900-square-foot Chevrolet Plaza display, will welcome fans and event goers as they enter the arena. Scorer’s tables and basket stanchion displays for basketball games, as well as dasher displays for hockey games are included with the installation.

Daktronics will also include its powerful Show Control System with this installation. The industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution. For more information on Show Control, visit www.daktronics.com/show.

The dazzling scoreboard is just one of many innovations at Little Caesars Arena that will surprise and delight a wide variety of fans. An extraordinarily level of attention has been focused on event acoustics, sightlines, seating spaces and clubs, the concourse experience and dining.

Little Caesars Arena will open in September 2017. More information is available at districtdetroit.com.

About The District Detroit

The District Detroit is one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Located in the heart of Detroit, this 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites eight world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one vibrant, walkable destination for people who want to live, work and play in an exciting urban environment. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the country.

