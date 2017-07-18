Can’t Nothing Hold Me Back: Rape Survivor Turned Business Woman.

Every 98 seconds someone in America is sexually assaulted. Unfortunately for salon owner, Tiffany Piggee`-Taylor, is a survivor of rape, in 2003, she was attacked by her coworker. After years of no help, Piggee`-Taylor decided to take a stand to help others which led to her much success.

In 2014, Tiffany started a project called the Granny Panty Drive, where she collects packages of underwear to send to local non-profit organizations. As of today, Tiffany has collected over

8,000 pair of underwear to help rape survivors in the local area.

“I want people to say if she can do it so can I,” said Piggee`. She also runs her hair removal, and skin care salon called ME

Beauty in Rochester, MI. Tiffany’s business is in a predominately white area Tiffany had to make space for herself. Serving both men and women, Tiffany makes sure she serves her clients the satisfaction that they deserve.

Not only does Ms. Piggee`-Taylor runs her salon she also

has a product called Bumpology. Tiffany stated, “the Bumpology serum is everything cream is not…it is free from of all the oils that are in regular ingrown hair products.” With all of the things that happen in life, Tiffany has shown that anybody can do it no matter what the opposition.

