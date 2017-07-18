Detroit City Council votes in favor of Pistons tax to fund neighborhood improvement efforts

By Alisha Dixon

Tuesday, the Detroit City Council voted 7 to 1 in favor of a resolution that will provide an estimated $1.3 million in funding each year for neighborhood improvement efforts through the recently proposed Neighborhood Improvement Fund. The fund, introduced by council member Mary Sheffield, will be supported by income taxes collected from employees of the Pistons franchise, including players and visiting NBA players.

“This sets the framework. It expresses what the fund should be used for and it ultimately gives council the ability to propose projects,” Sheffield said following the vote.

“It’s not going to solve all of the problems and it’s not going to please everyone, but I do believe it’s a step in the right direction to make sure these catalyst projects have some type of tangible benefits for residents.

The District 5 council member, Sheffield presented the NIF after residents complained about not playing a vital role in the city’s revitalization following the council’s approval last month of over $34 million in taxpayer-funded bonds to pay for modifications made to Little Caesars Arena in order to host both NBA and NHL regulation games.

Future neighborhood improvement efforts funded by the NIF, Sheffield said, will include affordable housing in the neighborhoods, blight removal, educational opportunities for the city’s youth and home repairs for seniors.

Although successful, the vote was met with opposition from City Council President Brenda Jones, the only council member to vote no on the resolution, who believes without council oversight the funds can be allocated elsewhere.

“What happens if the council does not appropriate projects for all of the dollars that are in the fund?” the council president asked. “What I’m saying is nothing new. Every time we’ve talked about it, I’ve stressed that.”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: