Enjoy summer sipping with Brut Detroit’s Wine Garten Series

By Alisha Dixon

Join Brut Detroit for a weekend of wine, food, music and fun July 21 through July 23 at The Villages Biergarten in Detroit as part of Brut Detroit’s inaugural Wine Garten Series. The event will feature wines perfectly paired with West African cuisine from Godwin Ihentuge, founder of the YumVillage Food Truck.

Nicole Mangis, founder of Brut Detroit and the creator of the Wine Garten Series said was inspired to start the series after experiencing the uniting force that is wine while traveling abroad.

“The passion for Brut [Detroit] came out of my passion for drinking and traveling. Usually, when I would go to a new location abroad one of my favorite things to do is to get away from the tourist areas and find an off the beaten path bar, restaurant, pub and just sit down and hang out for a little bit and meet locals. Whether it’s sangria in Spain or pizza and wine in Italy, I’d share a glass with people I didn’t know and even through broken language we found a way to laugh and make memories,” Mangis said about her inspiration for creating Brut Detroit and the Wine Garten Series.

“I wanted to bring that kind of feeling of being able to experience a culture and taste a bit of that local culture and have fun with people you don’t know who come from diverse backgrounds who are coming together over a glass of wine. I wanted to capture this type of experience and make it available for those in the Detroit area.”

The Series, for both the novice and sommelier, offers monthly wine “pop-ups” featuring local and international wines carefully paired with cuisine from local chefs at various venues throughout the city.

“The wines and food offerings will rotate, but we’ll always have a few different Michigan wines on the menu. We’ll always have our sangria, which is a crowd favorite. We always feature a couple of wines from around the world. So, you kind of get the mix of local with international and that keeps it interesting.”

The event is free and open to the public. The following schedule is for this weekend’s event:

Friday, 7/21: 4pm-11pm (Brut Detroit’s happy hour is 4-7pm)

Saturday, 7/22: 3pm-10pm

Sunday, 7/23: 1pm-8pm

The Wine Garten Series runs now through October and will be open from 3pm until midnight on the following Thursdays, August 17, September 21 and October 12.

To register for this and future Brut Detroit events, visit www.brutdetroit.com/events.

About Brut Detroit

Brut Detroit partners with restaurants and venues to introduce wines that guests have not discovered and enhance the knowledge of wine pairing among diners seeking intriguing cuisine. The company also hosts private parties and wine adventures for those who simply want to learn more about the urbanity of wine tasting. The company has conducted wine pop-ups from Detroit to Traverse City. To learn more about future events visit BrutDetroit.com.

