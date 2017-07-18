When Selfies Go Wrong: This Photo Op Cost An Exhibit Thousands

Let’s face it, the selfie is an important aspect of social media life, but is it worth $200,000?
One women is contemplating this very question due to her epic selfie fail at an art exhibit. The visitor to a Los Angeles museum tried to be cute in front of a showcased item, but cute turned into ugly real fast. Watch for yourself below. Pay special attention to the upper right corner of the video.
According to the LA Times, a pop-up art exhibit at the 14th Factory in Los Angeles got an unexpected (and unwelcomed) surprise after a young lady is seen trying to take a picture by one of the installations that held a very expensive crown. The whole thing was caught on a security camera, where you can see the woman bend down to get a better angle and accidentally knock over one of the pedestals. Simon Birch (the artist) confirmed the selfie gone horribly wrong did cost $200k.
The domino effect of the visitor’s fall permanently damaged three sculptures and caused various levels of damage to several other works, says one of the exhibiting artists. The total cost of the havoc came in at $200,000.
The exhibit featured crown-like objects that were made from materials like metal scraps and gold. Recently, an LA Times critic ironically called the exhibit a “series of wondrous, over-the-top sets for the perfect selfie.”
We can’t make this stuff up.
The exhibit, which features work from Hong Kong-artist Simon Birch, Gabriel Chan, Jacob Blitzer, and Gloria Yu, will stay open through the end of July at The 14th Factory. No worries though, selfies have not been outlawed. But, take a selfie at your own risk!