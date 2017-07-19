Carvana puts the pedal to the metal in the Motor City with Detroit launch

Residents Can Now Browse More Than 7,000 Cars That Can Be Delivered as Soon as the Next Day

Carvana is giving the Motor City a new way to buy a car: by ditching the dealership altogether. Starting today, Detroit area residents can search through the 7,000+ vehicle inventory on Carvana.com, finance, purchase and schedule home delivery of their vehicle as soon as the next day.

Spending as little as 10 minutes on Carvana.com, instead of endless hours at the dealership, customers save time and money. In 2016, customers saved an average of $1,430 compared to Kelley Blue Book Suggested Retail Value. All vehicles in Carvana’s inventory have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident nor have frame damage. To ensure complete transparency, Carvana lists out all features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls on the car’s vehicle description page. Customers are also offered a seven-day test-own period for each vehicle, giving them the time, convenience and peace of mind to ensure their vehicle fits their life.

To celebrate its arrival in Detroit, Carvana is inviting residents to take back their Saturday from the dealership and cool off at Hart Plaza on the Detroit Riverfront. This Saturday, July 22, from 3-7 p.m. visitors can enjoy cool treats, music from Bluewater Kings Band and giveaways, all courtesy of Carvana.

“Detroit loves cars, and so do we, so we’re excited to be a part of the community and give residents their Saturdays back,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Making our Michigan debut – and 32nd market launch – in the Motor City felt right.”

Carvana has delivered vehicles to customers in 48 states, and offers free, as-soon-as next-day delivery to residents in 32 markets: Atlanta, Augusta (Ga.), Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia (S.C.), Columbus, Dallas, Greenville (S.C.), Hampton Roads (Va.), Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville (Ky.), Macon (Ga.), Memphis, Miami, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, San Antonio, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington D.C., and now Detroit.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online automotive retail platform, with a fully transactional website that enables consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, completing the purchase and loan with signed contracts, and receiving delivery or pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Kate Carver, 212-656-9148

carvana@olson.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: