Democrats introduce Resolution of No-Confidence in Trump

Several House Democrats introduced a no-confidence resolution on Wednesday against President Donald Trump to send a message about his unacceptable behavior, USA Today reports.
“It’s just a sad day for Americans that we’ve come to this point,” stated Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who sponsored the resolution, which is a statement that an official is unfit for office.
So far, 23 Democrats endorsed the resolution, including civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, The Hill reported.
The resolution points to a long list of unpresidential behavior. It includes Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and Trump’s cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who’s accused of masterminding interference of the 2016 presidential election. It also condemns Trump’s degrading comments about women and his Twitter attacks on the media.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) stood with Cohen at a press conference on Wednesday about the resolution. She stated that the president’s actions are “not the behavior of the leader of the free world,” according to The Hill.
The resolution, among other things, calls on Trump to release his tax returns and place his businesses in a blind trust. It also urges the president to respect the First Amendment by granting full access to White House press briefings, cease demeaning comments about the media, and stop doing silly things like posting video of himself wrestling a press logo.
With the Republicans in control of the House, the resolution is doomed. The Democrats understand the political reality, but they want to send a message.
“This is an attempt at a political intervention,” Cohen said, according to USA Today.
With the president’s approval rating falling to an historic low, the Democrats want the public to know that the party hears their concerns, The Hill said. Liberals also hope the resolution would encourage the GOP to confront Trump about his behavior.
SOURCE: USA Today, The Hill
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45