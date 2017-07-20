Detroit McDonald’s owners give away 3,000 supply-filled backpacks

The McDonald’s Get BackPackin’ to School sweepstakes to be held at 20 Detroit-area McDonald’s restaurants, July 31 – August 11

BRIGHTON, Mich., July 20, 2017 – Detroit-area McDonald’s restaurant owners will celebrate the back to school season Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 11 by randomly giving away 3,000 McDonald’s-branded backpacks filled with school supplies during the 3rd annual Get Backpackin’ to School sweepstakes.

The McDonald’s Get BackPackin’ to School sweepstakes offers customers the chance to win a McDonald’s-branded backpack by simply visiting one of 20 participating Detroit-area McDonald’s restaurants during the sweepstakes period. Each backpack will include a spiral notebook, crayons, a ruler, #2 pencils as well as other supplies so children can return to school with the tools to help them succeed in class.

“My fellow McDonald’s restaurant owners and I are proud to reach more families and individuals than ever before through the expansion of this meaningful program,” said Errol Service, McDonald’s restaurant owner and operator. “Our goal is to support the needs of neighborhood children and families we serve.”

The following Detroit-area restaurant locations will participate in the “McDonald’s Get BackPackin’ to School” giveaway:

