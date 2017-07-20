New Cornerstone manufacturing partnership puts students to work with SME and on projects for NASA

A commitment to career and college readiness means opportunities to work with recognized industry leaders, an expansion of internships for high school students to prepare the next generation for careers in manufacturing

Detroit, Mich. – Cornerstone Education Group is partnering with the Michigan Manufactures Association and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), to implement the industry organizations’ Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education (PRIME®) platform in classrooms beginning fall 2017. This program builds a collaborative network among students, educators and industry to grow and train the next generation of the manufacturing workforce.

“Our vision is that successful internships develop into future job opportunities, providing companies with a capable, talented workforce,” said Cornerstone Education Group CEO Reid Gough. “By 2025, there will be 2 million unfilled manufacturing jobs due to retiring workforce and a shortage of training for unskilled youth. We seek to drive awareness of manufacturing careers and prepare the workforce of today and tomorrow.”

Teachers will receive industry-driven training, and the schools will utilize real-world curricula. Students across all education levels will gain practical experience using state-of-the-art technology and equipment deployed in the industry. The platform supplements traditional high school coursework and provides students with 21st-century manufacturing skills which can lead to industry credentials. Students will take elective courses offered through SME’s “Tooling-U.”

As part of the program, even primary and middle school students will have significant exposure to the manufacturing industry throughout the academic year, including access to industry speakers and age-appropriate hands-on projects to give students a feel for what it is like to work in the manufacturing field.

PRIME and Cornerstone will work with local manufacturers to design co-ops and internships, that provide students with real-world experience. A spring 2017 beta-test of the internship program included student work opportunities with Lear Corporation and resulted in a job offer for one student upon high school graduation.

“The success of our PRIME initiative in preparing students for successful careers in manufacturing is based on the strength of our strategic collaborations with manufacturers and local educational institutions,” said Brian Glowiak, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. “We are extremely pleased to partner with Cornerstone and to facilitate their vision and commitment to offer students rewarding career pathways. By providing practical knowledge and hands-on training in alignment with the workforce needs of our modern economy, PRIME offers Cornerstone students diverse options to immediately transition to manufacturing careers and or continue their educational journey following their high school graduation.”

As a result of the program, Cornerstone students will have the opportunity to build actual hardware for NASA and work on real-world design solutions that will improve the quality of life aboard the International Space Station as a result of a NASA and SME partnership formed to introduce even more high school students to manufacturing career paths.

About Cornerstone Education Group

Cornerstone Education Group’s goal is to prepare children for a fulfilling life and servant leadership, emphasizing opportunities for higher education, home and family, and a successful career. Their approach focuses on building a foundation of good character and delivering an education based on excellence by drawing on the strengths of their schools, along with other high-performing Detroit schools, to better serve their students. Over the next three years, the Cornerstone Education Group will grow to serve more than 5,000 students, strengthen its position as a leader in urban education and provide a solution to the educational crisis in Detroit. In total, Cornerstone operates four charter schools – kindergarten through eighth-grade – and two high schools at five locations:

Lincoln-King Academy, Madison-Carver Academy, Washington-Parks Academy, Cornerstone Health + Technology High School, Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy. Cornerstone also operates The Cornerstone Leadership & Business Private High School, a private high school. To learn more, visit http://CEGSchools.org/.

