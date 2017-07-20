Report: Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Commits Suicide At 41

It’s a sad day for rock fans. TMZ has reported thatofhas committed suicide.

Law enforcement sources say the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. He was discovered Thursday morning just before 9 a.m. Chester struggled with alcohol and drugs for years and said in the past that he considered committing suicide, according to TMZ. He said his abuse as a child by an older man played a part in his struggles.

Chester was close to Chris Cornell, who also took his own life this past May. Chester penned an open letter to Chris on the day of his death. Today would have marked Chris’ 53rd birthday.



Linkin park was known for their hits such as “Faint,” “In the End” and their song “Numb/Encore” with Jay-Z.

Chester was married and had six children from two different wives. He was 41-years-old.

R.I.P., Chester Bennington.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: